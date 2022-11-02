Bodhi Hayward opens up about his NXT release, his future plans, Shawn Michaels, more

Phil Johnson:

Recently released WWE NXT Star Brady Booker (fka Bodhi Hayward) recently spoke with PWMania.com for an exclusive interview discussing a wide range of topics. During the conversation, Booker opened up about his release from WWE NXT, his future, Shawn Michaels, and much more. Here are some highlights

Working with Shawn Michaels:

“The first time I ever saw him he called me a Golden Retriever. I was like holy sh*t there’s Shawn Michaels, the Heartbreak Kid. I never really got to spend that much time building a relationship with him. I was always so nervous to talk to him. I wish I would have gotten the opportunity to have a better relationship with him for sure.”

On his WWE NXT release:

“My first initial thought was, I was in shock. It was 100% out of the left field. I was upset too. I felt the relationships I had there that were being built were good. I was shocked, and it was a big blow to my confidence. I was thinking Chase U main roster, but I was shocked and hurt. It showed me that there is a lot more to this business that maybe I do have to learn about. In some way shape or form, you are always in control. I look at this as a great opportunity. I feel that I’m made for this. Physically, and mentally. The one thing I always wanted was to cut an in-ring promo. I love being in front of crowds. I never feel more comfortable than being in front of them. That’s what will make me successful in this business. I love the Brodies and they’re loving me back. I want to love everyone for who they are as well.”

His future:

“I have a whole new world now. I’m connected with a bunch of great people. Matt Riddle, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, and Shinsuke Nakamura, those guys are my rolling partners. There are so many more too who are looking out for me. People know I got it and they don’t want to see me fail. I’m looking forward to Japan, and UK opportunities as well. I got to spend 10 days in the UK with Trent Seven. Talking to Parker Boudreaux, see what’s going on in his neck of the woods. MLW too with EJ “The Judge” talking to him as well. I hope to continue evolving as a wrestler and finding my style.”

Booker also opened up about if he felt like he should have done more in WWE, compared Bodhi Hayward to Brady Booker, discusses his time in NXT, signing with WWE, and much more. You can read the complete interview at this link.