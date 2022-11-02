11/2/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Baltimore, Maryland.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal (w/Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt)

They start brawling on the ramp, and Lethal slams Allin’s injured ribs into the ring apron. Lethal throws Allin into the timekeeper’s area, but Allin comes back and drops Lethal with a few shots. Allin gets Lethal back into the ring and the bell rings, but Lethal tosses Allin right back to the floor. Lethal goes out after him, but Allin slams him into the barricade as Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt walk to ringside. Allin runs for a dive, but Singh gets in front of him to stop his run. Lethal takes advantage and takes Allin to the floor. Lethal slams Allin into the ring steps, and then tosses him into the crowd. Lethal stomps on Allin and locks the Figure Four in under the barricade. Lethal gets Allin back to the apron, but Allin kicks him in the face. Lethal comes back, stomps on Allin’s knee, and then suplexes him on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Lethal is in control in the ring. Allin comes back with a few shots and goes for a Coffin Splash, but Lethal counters back and slams Allin down. Lethal goes for the Macho Man elbow, but Allin counters into a crucifix pin for two. Lethal comes back and goes for the Lethal Injection, but Allin counters into a rear choke. Allin drops Lethal with a stunner and goes up top, but Lethal rolls to the floor. Lethal gets behind Singh, but Allin goes for the dive anyway and just bounces off of Singh. The referee ejects Singh and Dutt from ringside, but someone dressed as Sting hits Allin with a baseball bat and rolls him back into the ring. Lethal delivers the Lethal Injection and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jay Lethal

-After the match, Singh and Dutt come back to the ring. They and Lethal hug the person dressed as Sting, and he is revealed to be Cole Karter from The Factory. They all beat down Allin, but Sting’s music hits. They exit the ring and stare at the entrance tunnels, but Jeff Jarrett gets in the ring. Jarrett lays Allin out with a guitar shot. Jarrett says it has become clear that Sting has become Allin’s biggest weakest. Jarrett says his family has always made an impact in the wrestling industry, and says before he is done with AEW it will be filled with bodybags.

—

Footage of The Firm beating down MJF on last week’s Dynamite is shown.

—

Jon Moxley cuts a promo. He says tonight is just another night for him, but it’s the biggest night of Lee Moriarty’s life. Moxley says The Blackpool Combat Club didn’t snub him, because he just isn’t mean, rough, or violent enough for the group. Moxley says he will give Moriarty a lesson in pain tonight, and Moriarty will have to dig down deep where the bad intentions lie. Moxley says the only way out if through Moxley, and now would be the time to bring his anger to the surface. Moxley says he wants Moriarty to be mean, nasty, and violence, because he doesn’t have time for anything else.

Footage of The Elite winning the AEW World Trios titles being deleted followed by Death Triangle winning the vacated titles airs.

—

Match #2 – AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley (w/William Regal) vs. Lee Moriarty (w/Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway)

Moriarty applies a neck-wrench, but Moxley turns it around and with front choke. Moriarty gets free, and they exchange kicks to the hamstrings. Moxley drops Moriarty to the mat, and then beats him in the corner. Moxley bites Moriarty’s face and slams him to the mat. Moxley goes for the cover, but Moriarty kicks out. Moriarty backs Moxley into the ropes and delivers a back elbow. Moriarty follows with kicks and a chop, and then delivers a few hip attacks in the corner. Moxley comes back with a corner clothesline, but Moriarty sends him shoulder-first into the ring post. Moriarty delivers a hammer-lock DDT as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley slams Moriarty to the mat. Moxley and Moriarty exchange elbow strikes. Moriarty kicks Moxley in the face and takes him down with a cross-body. Moriarty suplexes Moxley and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moriarty delivers elbow strikes and stomps on Moxley’s face. Moxley comes back with a King Kong Lariat and and stomps on Moriarty’s face. Moxley drops Moriarty with a cutter and goes for the cover, but Moriarty kicks out. Moxley delivers a few shots, but Moriarty comes back with some of his own and follows with a high kick. They pop up after receiving suplexes, and then Moxley Moriarty locks in the Motor City Stretch. Moriarty breaks his own old and delivers elbows to the back of the head. Moriarty goes back to the stretch, but Moxley counters with a roll-up for two. Moxley delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbows, and then locks in the arm-bar and Moriarty taps out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Page gets in the ring and kicks Moxley in the face.

—

Earlier today, Renee Paquette interviewed Saraya, but Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. didn’t show up. Saraya said she knows hoe to be a star while Baker doesn’t care about anyone but herself. Saraya said there is something special about AEW and said she always thought it would be cool to be a part of it. Renee asks Saraya where she is medically, but Saraya says there is one more doctor that she wants to consult before she reveals anything.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews William Regal backstage. Regal says all the potential in the world won’t help MJF when he has to face a real demon like Jon Moxley.

—

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn come to the ring for Billy Gunn’s Daddy Ass Birthday Bash. Anthony Bowens says Swerve Strickland injured Gunn’s hands too much to scissor, but they have their foam scissor fingers so he can still do it that way. Max Caster says with all of their new merch and all the signs in the crowd, it is true that AEW now stands for Acclaimed Every Wednesday, and Bowens says it is always true that everyone loves The Acclaimed. Caster gets a big pair of scissors from a kid in the crowd and gives them to Gunn, and then Bowens runs down some of Gunn’s accomplishments. The Acclaimed present him with a “World’s Greatest Daddy” trophy, and Bowens says he had more guests tonight. He says two had to cancel and the rest were upset that Gunn didn’t go to the reunion. Bowens says they have one more gift for Gunn, and it is a certificate of adoption. They present it to Gunn, but before he can sign it, The Gunns interrupt. They asks if their invitation got lost in the mail, but they say they got Billy a gift anyway. W. Morrissey gets in the ring and attacks Billy and The Acclaimed. The Gunns get in the ring and join the beat down. FTR’s music hits, and they make their way to the ring. As they get into the ring, The Gunns and Morrissey leave and walk up the ramp. FTR pick up the AEW World Tag Team titles and hand them to The Acclaimed. FTR and The Acclaimed stare down before FTR leave the ring.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter backstage. Baker says this is her interview with her interviewer on her time and in her world. Baker says she is sick of it, and Hayter says she is as well and just wants to wrestle. Baker says she wants to wrestle, too, and says to find them a team to wrestle on Rampage this Friday.

—

Ian Riccaboni joins the commentary team for the next match.

Before the match, Chris Jericho cuts a promo. He says Claudio Castagnoli accepting the tainted victory last week made him mad, and he is now ready for the open challenge against any former ROH Champion, and then says he will even whip Lamar Jackson’s ass. He says tonight will be another monumental night in the Ring of Jericho Era.

Match #3 – ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (w/Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager) vs. Colt Cabana

Jericho and Cabana have the Code of Honor as they get face-to-face. Cabana backs Jericho into the corner and delivers a few shots. Cabana drops Jericho with a shoulder tackle, and then delivers right hands on the mat. Cabana kicks Jericho in the face and rolls him up for a two count. Cabana clotheslines Jericho against the ropes and sends him across the ring, but Jericho rolls to the floor. Cabana follows him out and delivers right hands on the floor. Jericho comes back with a chop and a few elbow strikes, and then gets Cabana back into the ring. Jericho goes up t0p, but Cabana cuts him off with a few right hands. Cabana goes for the Chicago Skyline, but they spill to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cabana and Jericho exchange shots in the ring. Cabana drops Jericho with the Flying Apple, and then delivers a few sets of double chops. Cabana chops Jericho in the corner and then splashes him from the middle rope. Cabana goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Cabana goes up top again, but Jericho crotches him on the turnbuckle. Jericho smacks Cabana in the back and picks him up, but Cabana counters with a victory roll for a two count. Jericho comes back and goes for the Walls of Jericho, but Cabana kicks Jericho in the face and gets an inside cradle for two. Cabana delivers right hands and goes for the elbow, but Jericho pokes him in the eye. Cabana blocks the Judas Effect and gets a two count on a back slide. Cabana locks in the Billy Goat’s Curse, but Jericho kicks him away. Cabana comes back with a Superman pin, but Hager pulls his hands to break the hold. Cabana moonsaults onto Garcia and Hager, and then goes after Jericho back in the ring. Jericho counters with the Codebreaker and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still ROH World Champion: Chris Jericho

-After the match, Jericho, Garcia, and Hager walk up the ramp. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard grab Riccaboni from the announce table, but Claudio Castagnoli comes out and attacks Jericho. Castagnoli delivers shots, but The Jericho Appreciation Society has the numbers advantage. Bryan Danielson comes out to help, but Sammy Guevara comes out as well. Wheeler Yuta shows up, and then security guards rush out to separate everyone.

—

Renee Pauqette interviews Death Triangle backstage. She asks Rey Fenix how he feels about possibly becoming the new AEW All-Atlantic Champion, and he says he feels great. PAC says he knows about being a double champion, and then says if Fenix is smart, he will use the ring bell hammer as his golden ticket tonight. PAC says it is something to think about as walks away.

—

Match #4 – AEW All-Atlantic Championship – Three-Way Match: Orange Cassidy (c) (w/Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. Luchasaurus (w/Christian Cage) vs. Rey Fenix (w/Alex Abrahantes and Penta El Zero Miedo)