R-Truth suffers injury on NXT

Nov 1, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Photo Credit: WWE

R-Truth was injured while wrestling Grayson Waller on tonight’s NXT. In the videos seen below, Truth went from a dive to the floor but he clutched his knee as soon as he landed.

NXT went to commercial after the dive and Waller was named the winner because of referee stoppage. A replay of the dive aired and R-Truth was helped away by the two ringside medics.

WWE has not confirmed an injury to R-Truth as of now. Here are clips from the injury-

