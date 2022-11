Matches announced for tonight’s AEW Dark

The lineup is set for Tuesday’s AEW Dark.

AEW announced the following matches for the November 1 episode of AEW Dark,7/6c on YouTube

The Embassy (Brian Cage & The Gates Of Agony) vs. Fuego Del Sol and Waves & Curls (Traevon Jordan & Jaylen Brandyn)

Danhausen vs. Jon Cruz

Dante Martin vs. Encore

Dean Alexander vs. Kip Sabian

Leva Bates vs. Nyla Rose

Marina Shafir vs. Kennedi Copeland

Orange Cassidy & Best Friends vs. Sonny Kiss, Ari Daivari, & Tony Deppen

Rey Fenix vs. AR Fox

Toni Storm vs. Diamante