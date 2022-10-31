Spoilers: MLW Fightland Taping Results

MLW Fightland took place on Sunday night, and the spoilers from the taping are online. You can check out the results from the show, which saw several upcoming episodes of Fusion taped, per PWInsider:

* Mance Warner def. Real 1

* Alex Kane beats up Mr. Marvelous and calls for a bigger challenge, which brought out Davey Boy Smith for a brawl.

* MLW World Middleweight Championship Match: Lince Dorado def. Shun Skywalker

* Samoan SWAT Team def. The FBI

* MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie (w/ Cesar Duran) def. Trish Adora

* Calvin Tankman def. Willie Mack

* MLW World Championship Last Man Standing Match: Alexander Hammerstone def. EJ Nduka

* Sam Adonis def. Johnny Trash (name may be wrong)

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Billington Bulldogs def. Bomaye Fight Club. Smith then cut a promo and said Alex Kane stole the Opera Cup, noting that he would make Kane tap out.

* Street Fight: Real 1 def. Mance Warner

* Mance Warner fought Mads Krugger to a no contest

* Lince Dorado & Microman def. Delirious & Mini Abismo Negro. Afterward, the arena blacked out and when it came back hooded henchmen beat down the babyfaces. The group did not identify themselves

* Alec Price def. TJ Crawford

* Jacob Fatu def. Lio Rush. Afterward, Fatu challenged Hammerstone to a match at SuperFight. Hammerstone came out and the two had to be separated.