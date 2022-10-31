Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn notes

WWE creative’s plans for Kevin Owens are reportedly on hold for the time being.

A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that Owens has not been on TV as of late because WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has “paused” plans for the RAW Superstar, due to how Sami Zayn has gotten over with The Bloodline on SmackDown.

It was noted that WWE had plans for Owens and Zayn to reunite in the storylines, and for Owens to work with Zayn and The Bloodline. However, the current angle with The Bloodline is “white hot” and due to that, the Owens – Zayn plans have been pushed back, but not cancelled.

The plan is for Owens to “be with” Zayn eventually. It’s been heavily rumored that Owens and Zayn will eventually challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos at some point, but that has not been confirmed. Zayn is expected to turn babyface once he’s done with The Bloodline.