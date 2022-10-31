Dwayne Johnson remains top of the U.S. box office with Black Adam

Oct 31, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie reigned supreme on the box office charts in the United States for the second week in a row, bringing in an additional $27,700,333 this weekend, a huge drop of 58.7% from the prior weekend.

The movie, which cost nearly $200 million to produce, now stands with a total of $111,139,000 nationwide with an additional $139,000,000 internationally for a worldwide total of $250,139,000.

Johnson’s top spot will end this week though as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to the big screen this weekend.

“Thank you everyone! #BlackAdam #1 movie in the world for the second weekend in a row,” tweeted Johnson after the numbers came out. “Strong numbers considering Teth Adam was a little known DC character (to the masses) as well as Justice Society. All 5 superheroes never existed on the big screen until now.”

