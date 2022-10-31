Dwayne Johnson remains top of the U.S. box office with Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie reigned supreme on the box office charts in the United States for the second week in a row, bringing in an additional $27,700,333 this weekend, a huge drop of 58.7% from the prior weekend.

The movie, which cost nearly $200 million to produce, now stands with a total of $111,139,000 nationwide with an additional $139,000,000 internationally for a worldwide total of $250,139,000.

Johnson’s top spot will end this week though as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to the big screen this weekend.

“Thank you everyone! #BlackAdam #1 movie in the world for the second weekend in a row,” tweeted Johnson after the numbers came out. “Strong numbers considering Teth Adam was a little known DC character (to the masses) as well as Justice Society. All 5 superheroes never existed on the big screen until now.”

