10/30/22 WWE house show results from Mexico City, Mexico

– A 10-Bell Salute to Humberto Garza Begins the Event.

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Bayley ( with Damage CNTRL ). Nikki Cross chases Damage CNTRL out of the arena.

– Santos Escobar ( with his father, El Fantasma ) defeated Dolph Ziggler

– WWE 24/7 Title: Nikki Cross defeated Champion Dana Brooke to win the title. Tamina Snuka then pinned Cross to win the title. Brooke then pinned Snuka to Retain the title.

– Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano defeated Alpha Academy

– Los Lotharios ( Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo ) defeated Legado del Fantasma ( Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde )

– Rey Mysterio / AJ Styles / Raquel Gonzalez defeated The Judgment Day: Finn Balor / Damian Priest / Rhea Ripley ( w/ Dominick Mysterio )

Así ganó Rey Mysterio la lucha. Hizo un Homenaje a Eddie Guerrero con la plancha sapito 👊🔥✨🇲🇽#WWEMéxicoCity (🎥: @mc_dielf) pic.twitter.com/OGmH9qGknF — AS México (@ASMexico) October 31, 2022

– STREET FIGHT: WWE U.S. TITLE: Seth Rollins (c) d Austin Theory / Matt Riddle

✨ Seth Rollins retiene el campeonato de los Estados Unidos 🏆🔥🇺🇸 #WWEMéxicoCity (🎥: @mc_dielf) pic.twitter.com/2dZGNbe4pC — AS México (@ASMexico) October 31, 2022

