10/30/22 WWE house show results from Mexico City, Mexico

Oct 30, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @mas_lucha

– A 10-Bell Salute to Humberto Garza Begins the Event.

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Bayley ( with Damage CNTRL ). Nikki Cross chases Damage CNTRL out of the arena.

– Santos Escobar ( with his father, El Fantasma ) defeated Dolph Ziggler

– WWE 24/7 Title: Nikki Cross defeated Champion Dana Brooke to win the title. Tamina Snuka then pinned Cross to win the title. Brooke then pinned Snuka to Retain the title.

– Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano defeated Alpha Academy

– Los Lotharios ( Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo ) defeated Legado del Fantasma ( Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde )

– Rey Mysterio / AJ Styles / Raquel Gonzalez defeated The Judgment Day: Finn Balor / Damian Priest / Rhea Ripley ( w/ Dominick Mysterio )

– STREET FIGHT: WWE U.S. TITLE: Seth Rollins (c) d Austin Theory / Matt Riddle

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM






Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

The Neidhart Sisters

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal