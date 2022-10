10/30/22 WWE house show results from Glasgow, Scotland

– The Brawling Brutes defeated The Imperium

– Shotzi Blackheart defeated Sonya DeVille

– Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett ) defeated Ricochet

– Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya / Shayna Baszler

– Hit Row ( w/ Fab B ) defeated Maximum Male Models ( w/ Maxxine Dupri )

– WWE IC Title: GUNTHER (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

– Braun Strowman and The New Day defeated Jimmy and Jey Uso and Sami Zayn

CREDIT TO WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM

Click here for a FREE audio book with a free 30 day trial