Spoilers: AEW Dark tapings from 10/28

AEW Dark matches to air on future episodes were taped on Friday night in Uncasville, CT. Here are spoilers-

-Skye Blue defeated Paris Van Dale

-The Iron Savages defeated Lucas Chase & Brando Lee

-Kiera Hogan defeated Kennedi Copeland

-The Factory’s QT Marshall, Lee Johnson & Cole Karter defeated Teddy Goodz, Jake Manning & Channing Thomas

-Athena defeated Little Mean Kathleen

-Frankie Kazarian defeated Zack Clayton

-The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver defeated Brett Gosselin, Arjun Singh & Mike Magnum

-ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia retained over Brock Anderson, Garcia’s first title defense

-Danhausen defeated John Cruz

-The Embassy’s Brian Cage, Kaun & Toa Liona defeated Fuego del Sol & Waves ‘n’ Curls (Traevon Jordan, Jaylen Brandyn)

-Nyla Rose defeated Leva Bates. Rose is still carrying Jade Cargill’s AEW TBS Title belt

-Dante Martin defeated Encore

-Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defeated Diamante

-AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta defeated Sonny Kiss, Tony Deppen & Ari Daivari

-Kip Sabian defeated Dean Alexander

-Marina Shafir defeated Kennedi Copeland

-AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix defeated AR Fox