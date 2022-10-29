Sheamus ties the knot

Sheamus and his long time girlfriend Isabella got married on Friday in New York.

As previously noted, Sheamus and Isabella Revilla announced their engagement back in July 2021 after The Brawling Brute popped the question at The Cliffs of Moher in Ireland while on vacation. Revilla is a graduate of Baruch College, and has a B.A. in Corporate Communications. At the time of the engagement, she was working for Mortgage World Bankers as a Loan Processor. She and Sheamus have lived in Nashville for some time. Previous reports indicated that Revilla was a fan of Sheamus before they were involved romantically, beginning several years ago. There is said to be an age gap of almost 19 years between the two.

Congrats @WWESheamus and Isabella!!!! So happy for you guys 💚 pic.twitter.com/hazZ72hmb6 — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) October 28, 2022

Seth Rollins in Sheamus wedding!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/Dn1wxDgbO1 — Angelina (@_lynchslaugh) October 29, 2022











