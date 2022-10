– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Kenny Omega will most likely have some time tacked on to his current deal with AEW, due to serving an almost two month suspension, following the events of “All Out”.

Omega’s contract is set to expire in January 2023.

– Cody Rhodes once again shut down rumors that he left because of CM Punk, money or The Elite. The Young Bucks responded to Cody’s tweet with their group photo.