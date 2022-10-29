Notes on Sami Zayn and Bayley

– During a recent interview with BT Sport, Sami Zayn spoke about the recent in-ring segment in which he officially became The Honorary Uce to The Bloodline. He said “It might’ve been the best in-ring segment in terms of memorability that I might’ve done, actually, and just the ride that it took people on is what I’m so happy about because everybody has said that to me.”

– In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bayley shared her perspective on the potential to add more championship titles for women in WWE (per Wrestling Inc). As the former holder of championships on both Raw and SmackDown, Bayley said she would like to see more options made available for the women’s division eventually. While the three currently-available titles for women have not been widely showcased by WWE in the past, they have seen comparatively increased focus under CCO Triple H more recently.

On what she thinks about getting more women’s titles into WWE:

“It wouldn’t hurt. It would be nice to have another title, but I think it’s just going to take time, you know? When we wanted those Women’s Tag Team Titles, it took a long time and it took someone actually fighting for them. So, if that’s what we want, someone has to stand up for it and really fight for it and prove that it’s going to be a benefit to the division.”











