Updated card for Impact Over Drive

The Major Players have officially reunited in Impact Wrestling, and they are going for the Impact World Tag Team Titles. This week’s Impact saw Matt Cardona and Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers get into a backstage altercation with The Motor City Machine Guns. Cardona later defeated Alex Shelley, and it was announced that The Major Players will challenge Impact World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino at Over Drive.

On a related note, Trey Miguel and Black Taurus have advanced in the tournament for the vacant Impact X-Division Title. Last night’s Before The Impact episode saw Taurus defeat Laredo Kid. Miguel then defeated Alan Angels to advance.

Taurus will now face the winner of next Thursday’s BTI match between the returning PJ Black and Yuya Uemura, while Miguel will face the winner of next Thursday’s match between Mike Bailey and Kenny King.

Impact Over Drive is scheduled for Friday, November 8 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The event will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Major Players (Matt Cardona, Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers) vs. Heath and Rhino (c)

Tournament Finals for the Vacant X-Division Title

Black Taurus or PJ Black or Yuya Uemura vs. Trey Miguel or Mike Bailey or Kenny King