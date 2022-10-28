Notes on Will Ospreay and Eddie Kingston

– Will Ospreay recently joined The Commentary Booth program to discuss the United Empire and his good friends, Aussie Open, a tag team he believes is the best in the industry. Find out why the Aerial Assassin has given this endorsement in the highlights below.

Says he has always known that Aussie Open is the best tag team on the planet:

“For me, I’ve known for years that Aussie Open are literally the best tag team going right now. I knew they were the best when myself and Paul Robinson faced them in PROGRESS in that Ladder Match, which is still to this day the longest match that that company’s ever done and probably the best match that company has ever done. I’ve always known that they’re good, and like Davis had his injury, and then there was a pandemic, but it’s finally super gratifying for me now knowing that they are going to be heading over to Japan in two weeks, I think it is, three weeks, because they’ve been living with me over in England.”

How Aussie Open is slowly taking over the circuit:

“We’ve been taking over RevPro, and now they have the United States visas to go over and do New Japan STRONG, and they’ve captured those tag titles. So for me, it is just super good because I’ve seen them at their lowest, I’ve seen them at their highest. It’s so good to see them now finally about to come over to Japan.”

– As previously noted, Eddie Kingston reportedly confronted Sammy Guevara on August 10th 2022 in Minneapolis (AEW’s Quake by the Lake Dynamite/Rampage event) and there was a verbal dispute that led to Kingston being suspended for two weeks.

During an appearance on the Eat, Sleep, Podcast, Repeat!, Kingston commented on why there has been backstage turmoil in AEW…

“It’s real simple. You’ve got a lot of people back there with egos. Some people believe other people don’t deserve to be in AEW, other people do believe they deserve to be in AEW. So when you’ve got a bunch of guys – men and women- who don’t know how to use their words? [chuckles] Things are gonna happen in the back.”

“I had an H.R. meeting a couple days ago telling me I can’t beat up people in the ring when I want to. We’re all trying to be good. We’re all trying to be professional. Their words, not mine.”

(quotes source: WrestlingInc.com)