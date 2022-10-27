Zelina Vega on WWE being afraid to give her the ball

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Zelina Vega discussed becoming the first Queen of the Ring and her push following her recent WWE return. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Zelina Vega on getting a push in WWE:

“I had those questions like, ‘Can I do this by myself? Can I carry all about me?’ Damn right I can. Then, I became Queen. Now, it’s taking both parts and combining them together and doing this for me but also doing this for my team and getting people to see that side of me. For the longest time I was like, ‘Damn, they have no idea what they have.’ I always told them, ‘Give me the ball. If I drop it, screw me, but you’ll never know until you try.’ Now, it’s become that you have to trust people and be willing to go the extra mile and give people that chance. Look at Liv Morgan, the fans wanted it so bad for her and you give people that chance and see what it turns into. It’s cool to have fans feel like they’re listened to.”

Vega on WWE being afraid to give her the ball:

“I heard from so many different people, ‘It’s just a matter of time. When is Zelina going to get this chance?’ I’m waiting. I’m here. For the longest, I felt like they were afraid to do it. The only thing they’re going to regret is that they didn’t do it sooner, that they didn’t take a chance on me sooner. They have no idea. This is one side of me, and you’re getting a different side now, but imagine what could happen if you actually give me the ball to just be me and have that opportunity. I feel like, for the longest, they were afraid to do it. What’s stopping you? Clearly, I can do for me alone, I can do it for other people, why not give me the actual chance? Are they afraid? What could you really lose when it comes to me? I’ve handled literally everything that has been handed to me. I think it’s just a matter of time.”

Vega recently returned to WWE TV, joining Legado Del Fantasma on WWE SmackDown.