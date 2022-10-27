Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 10/26
AEW taped the following Dark:Elevation matches on Wednesday in Norfolk to air on next week’s show-
-Frankie Kazarian defeated Rhett Titus
-Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue
-Dante Martin defeated Brandon Cutler
-Athena defeated Janai Kai
-Orange Cassidy and Best Friends defeated Anthony Young, Pat & Victor Andrews
-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Myles Pumpkin and Cory Angel
-AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Trish Adora (non-title)
-QT Marshall defeated Danhausen. Lee Johnson returned from injury after the match and went to help Danhausen but turned on him to help Marshall win