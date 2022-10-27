Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 10/26

AEW taped the following Dark:Elevation matches on Wednesday in Norfolk to air on next week’s show-

-Frankie Kazarian defeated Rhett Titus

-Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue

-Dante Martin defeated Brandon Cutler

-Athena defeated Janai Kai

-Orange Cassidy and Best Friends defeated Anthony Young, Pat & Victor Andrews

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Myles Pumpkin and Cory Angel

-AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Trish Adora (non-title)

-QT Marshall defeated Danhausen. Lee Johnson returned from injury after the match and went to help Danhausen but turned on him to help Marshall win