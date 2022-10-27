No WWE Hell in the Cell next year?

WWE will reportedly be producing fewer “gimmick” premium live events in 2023. It appears that Hell in a Cell could be one of the gimmick shows that gets discontinued. Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com…

“The show itself, I think is completely dead. That match, from what I understand means a lot to Hunter [Triple H], just think of the classics that he’s had in there.”

It was brought up how after six weeks, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso had a HIAC match since the HIAC PLE was on the schedule but “that’s not going to happen anymore.” It’s believed that WWE will at least continue to produce HIAC matches when a storyline/feud calls for one.