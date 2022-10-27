Jim Ross says he is cancer free

AEW’s Jim Ross provided an update on his cancer treatments during the latest “Grilling JR” podcast, noting that things are going well aside from the pain issues with his ankle.

Ross stated…

“I had a good week regarding my cancer issues. I’m going to start next week with some treatment. I can’t remember what the thing is called. I want to say hyperbaric chamber or something. Something along those lines. I’m going on Tuesday for my first test run and see how that’s gonna work. They think it will speed up the healing, and if it does, then I win. That’s what I’m looking for. I’m looking for a few wins in this project, so at least we’re making some progress there. I still think it’s going to be about a year of healing this wound. I’m just tired of dressing it, undressing it, medicating and all this sh*t. In any event, life is good. I’m alive. I have no cancer and I’m just healing these burns, and that’s what they are. It looks like I got caught on fire or something. So it’s looking a lot better than it did. So anyway. I’m blessed. I’m better than I was.”