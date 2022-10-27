Impact Wrestling, 10/27/22

Join us tonight for up to the minute action from Impact Wrestling. Coverage begins at 8pm.

The show kicks off with a recap of Scott D’Amore and Frankie Kazarian. Kaz relinquished the X-Division Championship to challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact World Title. Rhino and Heath’s tag team title victory is covered. Eddie Edwards and PCO are at odds over Honor No More.

Scott D’Amore is approached by for tag champs, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. They are hot they have lost the belts. They are upset Maria Kanellis is hurt. D’Amore says he hears their grips and will try to be more nice to them in the future.. and then fires them.

X Division Tournament Match. Trey Miguel VS Alan Angels

Angels has been absent from Impact since July, but he has been traveling the indy scene and prepping himself for an opportunity like this. Angels rolls up Trey for a quick two count. Trey then gets caught on the top rope he fell hard to the mat. Trey then gets dropkicked to the floor. After a reverse sling blade, Angels gets another two count. The two get tangled in the ropes and Trey hip-tosses and then hand spring kicks Angel to the mat. Trey connects with a series of kicks and a double stomp. After a couple of running knees, Miguel gets a two count. He misses a meteora next. Angels then hits a DDT for two. Angels goes for a superplex, but Trey slips free and eventually hits a meteora for another two count. Angels locks on a version of the ankle lock after a flatliner, but Miguel escapes. Angels lands a frog splash for a two count. Trey knees Angles and then hits the lightning spiral and gets the win.

Winner by pinfall, Trey Miguel. Trey advance.

Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray are approached by Ace Austin and Chris Bey. The Bullet Club accuse Bully further of attacking Austin last night. Tommy defends his friend and Chris Bey then challenges Tommy to a one on one match. Bully tries his best to prove he didn’t do the attack, but The BC do not believe him. The segment ends with Bully and Tommy frustrated with the situation.

Gisele Shaw, Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo, The Death Dolls cut a backstage promo about ending the career of Mickie James. Chelsea and Deonna are quick to make sure Shaw knows her place.

Match 2. Tasha Steelz (with Savanah Evans) vs Racheal Scheels

Racheal is rocked from behind immediately. Steelz then drops her again and grabs the mic in disgust. She runs down Rachael. She says she is beneath her. She calls in Savanah to the ring. Evans drops her and the ref calls for the bell and DQ.

Winner by DQ. Rachael Scheels

Evans continues the onslaught after the bell and Steelz throws the mic in disgust.

The tag champs, Rhino and Heath are approached by the Motor City Machine Guns. They agree to have a match down the road.

The Guns are then seen with Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. Myers and Cardona also want the tag belts. A match is set up for Cardona and Alex Shelley.

Match 3. Chris Bey (with Ace Austin) VS Tommy Dreamer (with Bully Ray)

Bey is in his hometown and the fans are chanting for him. Dreamer has been wrestling longer than Bey has been alive. Dreamer wants to keep the match slow. Bully and Ace are arguing on the outside. Dreamer avoids a spin kick and separates Ace and Bully. After a break. Tommy does a fall away slam on Bey. Bey shoulders him from the apron and double stomps him. After a standing moon sault, Bey gets a two count. Tommy fires up and chops Bey in the corner repeatedly, but misses a shoulder drive. Bey then DDT’s Tommy. Tommy recovers and hits a cutter for a two count. Bey regains the advantage off a spin kick. He is met by Dreamer on the top rope and crotched. Dreamer superplexes him to the mat. Moose enters the arena. Moose argues with Bully. Moose trips Bey and Tommy rolls him up for a two count. Bully gets blamed for it. After a Bey spin kick, Bey wins on a art of finesse.

Winner by pinfall. Chris Bey

We get a flashback of Bully Ray defeating Sting after hitting him with a hammer.

Bully is furious backstage. Tommy is trying to calm him down. He tells him everyone saw Moose and what he did. Bully accepts Tommy’s talk and the segment ends.

Match 4. Matt Cardona (with Brian Myers) VS Alex Shelley (with Chris Sabin)