Tommaso Ciampa undergoes hip labrum surgery, out for months

Tommaso Ciampa underwent surgery again at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama, this time under the care of Dr Benton Emblom.

“The road to recovery begins. It’s a familiar road. Almost too familiar,” Ciampa wrote in a post on Instagram along with a photo with his doctor.

“Special thanks to Dr Emblom and his team for taking such incredible care of me. Thanks to the WWE medical team for once again putting me back together. And thanks to my ‘nurses’ at home for always giving me perspective,” he continued.

The former NXT champion said that while it took them a while the find the cause of the back pain, it turned out to be an issue with his hip labrum, which according to his wife who saw the surgery, “looked like shredded cheese.”

Recovery from hip labrum surgery can take between six to nine months, which means another lengthy spell out for Ciampa.