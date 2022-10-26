The Elite return promo airs on AEW Dynamite

The Elite are officially set to return to AEW programming soon.

AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been away since being suspended due to the backstage fight at AEW All Out in early September, but now it has been confirmed that they are on their way back. As seen below, a promo for The Elite aired during tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode. While not return date was mentioned, the promo indicates that the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions will be back on TV shortly.

It was reported earlier today that Omega and The Bucks were expected to return to work for AEW imminently, at least in a backstage capacity under their roles as EVPs. Furthermore, Fightful Select reported earlier tonight that Don Callis is backstage for Dynamite in Norfolk, VA, and was also backstage last Friday for AEW Rampage in Jacksonville, FL. PWInsider has since confirmed that The Bucks and Omega are also backstage tonight.

CM Punk remains suspended for his role in the All Out incident, but there has been talk of a contract buy-out. Former AEW Producer Ace Steel was let go last week for his role in the incident, which put he and Punk against The Elite.

Here is the promo from Dynamite-