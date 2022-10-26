New character to debut in NXT

WWE filed to trademark the “Scrypts” name on October 21, and tonight we got the first look at the new NXT character on the post-Halloween Havoc episode.

While Scrypts did not appear on the broadcast, WWE aired a vignette where a distorted voice was heard leaving a voicemail for the receptionist at the WWE Performance Center.

“Let go of all your pain, washing away your deepest fears. Listen with your eyes, speaking with your ears. Awaken from the pits you call the dark, opening up to my soliloquy is just the start. Watch as I come and leave my mark, as I plan to rip all of NXT apart. Sincerely, SCRYPTS,” the message said.

There’s no word yet on who will be behind the Scrypts character, but we will keep you updated.

Here is the full vignette-