Dustin Rhodes becomes a grandpa, Bobby Fish clarifies his status

– Dustin Rhodes revealed on Twitter he is now a grandfather, as his daughter Dakota Runnels recently gave birth to a boy.

So proud!!! I can't wait to spoil my Grandson!!#ItsABoy pic.twitter.com/dONds7M50F — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) October 25, 2022

– Bobby Fish clarifies that he not signed with IMPACT

“My status, you know, a lot of people were kind of making the assumption that I signed with Impact,” Fish said. “I have not signed with anyone other than Global Titans, which is not pro wrestling. So, I do have that boxing match in November, and then I have a second fight that will be determined. So, that’s really the only longstanding contract that I have.”

Recently Fish has been seen backstage at NXT.