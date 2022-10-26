10/26/22 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Norfolk, Virginia.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) (w/William Regal) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia) (w/Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard)

Castagnoli and Jericho start the match, and Castagnoli delivers a series of uppercuts and a few clotheslines. Castagnoli delivers a few more shots and Yuta tags in. Yuta delivers a few shots to Jericho, but Garcia tags in. Yuta takes Garcia to the corner and delivers shots. They brawl on the floor for a bit, and then Yuta gets Garcia back into the ring. Castagnoli tags back in and takes Garcia down. Castagnoli goes for the Giant Swing, but Garcia gets free and tags in Jericho. Jericho delivers a shot to Castagnoli and sends him to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho keeps control of Castagnoli and then knocks Yuta to the floor. Jericho goes for the Codebreaker, but Castagnoli counters and drops Jericho with an uppercut. Yuta makes the tag and splashes onto Jericho. Yuta goes for the cover, but Garcia breaks it up. Yuta clotheslines Garcia to the floor and slams Jericho to the mat. Yuta goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho comes back with a chop to the throat, but Castagnoli tags in. Castagnoli and Yuta slam Jericho down and Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho dodges a clothesline from Castagnoli and delivers the Codebreaker. Jericho goes for the cover, but Yuta breaks it up. Yuta sends Garcia to the outside and dives onto him, Parker, and Menard. Jericho grabs the baseball bat, but Castagnoli counters and then swings Jericho and airplane spins Garcia at the same time. Castagnoli kicks Hager in the face and takes him out with a senton. Castagnoli drops Garcia and Menard on the floor and delivers a diving uppercut to Jericho and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

—

Renee Paquette interviews Bryan Danielson. Danielson says he is frustrated that he lost to Jericho and that Garcia turned his back on him. Danielson says he is also upset that Yuta walked out on their interview last week, and he is going to take his frustration on Sammy Guevara tonight. Yuta walks up and says he is glad Danielson is finally mad, and asks if he saw what they just did. Yuta says he is a grown man and if he has a problem… but Danielson cuts him off and they yell at each other. Castagnoli separates them and says they can discuss this like adults later on.

—

A video package airs for The Elite, which shows Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks being erased from the footage.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews The Jericho Appreciation Society backstage. Jericho says he can’t believe Castagnoli would accept a victory with a baseball bat in the ring, and he is issuing an open challenge to any former ROH Champion for next week. It can be a Tag Hhampion, Pure Champion, Women’s Champion, or whoever. Guevara finishes the interview and says he is going to beat Danielson’s ass again.

—

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn come out to watch the next match from the stage.

Match #2 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland)

Wheeler and Strickland start the match, but neither man gains the early advantage. They exchange side-headlocks, and then stand at a stalemate. Wheeler applies a wrist-lock and takes Strickland down, and then tags in Harwood. Harwood drops Strickland with a suplex and connects with a leg-drop. Harwood goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Strickland delivers a few quick shots and tags in Lee. Harwood knocks Lee into the ropes and tags in Wheeler. FTR go for Big Rig on Lee, but Lee holds onto the ropes. FTR deliver elbow shots to Lee and knock Strickland to the floor. Lee leapfrogs FTR and takes them down with a double cross-body as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland delivers shots to Wheeler on the mat. Lee tags in and takes Wheeler to the corner. Wheeler fights back with right hands, but Lee delivers a headbutt. Wheeler comes off the ropes with a forearm shot and goes for the tag, but Lee catches him and tosses him to the corner. Lee charges, but Wheeler moves and Lee hits the turnbuckle. Strickland tags in, but Wheeler drops him with a back-body drop and tags in Harwood. Harwood and Strickland exchange shots, and then Harwood chops Strickland into the corner. Harwood delivers chops to Lee, as well, and then sends him to the floor. Harwood goes for a suplex on Strickland, but Strickland rolls through and gets a two count. Harwood gets a two count of his own, and then Strickland gets another. Harwood rolls through a cross-body and gets another two count. Harwood drops Strickland with a German suplex and Wheeler tags in. FTR double-team Strickland and Wheeler drops him with a dragon suplex. Wheeler goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Wheeler delivers a few uppercuts, but Strickland comes back with some of his own.

Lee makes the tag as Strickland delivers a shot to Wheeler. Lee and Strickland double-team Wheeler and knock Harwood to the floor. Lee and Strickland power bomb Wheeler and Lee goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out. Wheeler drops Lee with a hurricanrana, but Strickland kicks Wheeler in the face. Strickland goes for the Swerve Stomp, but Harwood catches him. Harwood drops Strickland with a slingshot power bomb, but Lee drops Harwood with the Pounce. Lee drops Wheeler with a headbutt and goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out. Lee drives his knee to Wheeler’s back and goes up top. Harwood tags in and delivers chops to Lee. Harwood goes for a suplex, but Lee counters with body shots. Wheeler tags back in, and Harwood drops Lee with a suplex and Wheeler connects with the splash to Lee’s back. Wheeler goes for the cover, but Lee kicks out. FTR go for Big Rig, but Strickland pulls Wheeler to the floor. Strickland kicks Harwood in the head, but Wheeler comes back with a thrust kick to Strickland. FTR drop Lee with the Big Rig and Harwood goes for the cover, but Strickland pulls Harwood to the floor.

Wheeler goes after Strickland, but Strickland throws him into The Gunns by the barricade. Harwood gets a two count on Lee, but Strickland low-blows Harwood. Lee drops Harwood with the Spirit Bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winners and #1 contender’s for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: Swerve in Our Glory

-After the match, The Gunns attack FTR at ringside, but The Acclaimed rush down and chase The Gunns off as Swerve in Our Glory walk up the ramp.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Saraya. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. interrupts and argues with Saraya a bit. Renee calms them down and says if they want to talk about it, they will do it properly. Baker says okay and walks away.

—

Renee Paquette interviews MJF. MJF says the Devil has arrived in Virginia and asks if there are any Devil worshipers in the arena. Renee asks MJF how he feels ahead of his title match at Full Gear. MJF mocks Jon Moxley a bit and says Moxley is mid. MJF tells Renee to shut her mouth and then brings up William Regal. MJF says Regal insinuated that he cannot beat Moxley without his Dynamite Diamond Ring, and then he says he is making a promise that he won’t use the ring at Full Gear. MJF says he doesn’t need it, because all his needs to be successful is a grudge, and he has plenty of those. MJF says he isn’t fighting Regal or Moxley at Full Gear, but he is fighting everyone who ever told him he wasn’t good enough. Stokely Hathaway interrupts and says he knows MJF wants Moxley at 100 percent at Full Gear and The Firm won’t lay a hand on him. MJF knocks the microphone out of Hathaway’s hand and tells Hathaway and his guys better not lay a hand on Moxley, or they’re fired.

—

The Kingdom cut a promo backstage and call out Samoa Joe and Wardlow. Matt Taven hypes them up, and then War-Joe respond and say they will see them this Friday on Rampage.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Bryan Danielson (w/William Regal) vs. Sammy Guevara (w/Tay Melo)

Guevara delivers a knee strike and then bites Danielson in the corner. Guevara sends Danielson across the ring and delivers an enzuigiri. Guevara drops Danielson with the springboard cutter and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Guevara picks Danielson up in a choke hold and sets up for the GTH, but Danielson gets free and runs the ropes. Danielson drops Guevara to the mat and locks in a Romero Special after wrenching back on his face. Danielson pulls Guevara all the way back and delivers clubbing shots. Danielson delivers a few knee strikes and uppercuts Guevara into the corner. Danielson delivers chops, but Guevara comes back with forearm shots. Danielson backs Guevara into the corner and slams him across the face. Danielson delivers chops and kicks in the corner, and then follows with an uppercut. Danielson begins joint manipulation on Guevara’s wrist, and then stomps on his arm. Danielson slams Guevara down, but Guevara rolls through and gets to the ropes. Danielson delivers right hands to Guevara’s head and goes for the stomps, but Guevara rolls to the floor. Danielson drops him with a dropkick and goes for a dive, but Guevara counters with a knee strike. Guevara connects with a springboard moonsault as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Guevara delivers shots to Danielson in the ring. Guevara delivers kicks to Danielson’s chest, but Danielson fires up and blocks the last one. Danielson slaps Guevara in the face and chops and kicks him in the corner. Danielson drops Guevara with an elbow strike from the ropes and follows with an uppercut. Guevara comes back with a kick, but Danielson sends him to the floor. Danielson deliver a flying elbow through the ropes and gets Guevara back into the ring. Danielson delivers a shotgun dropkick from the top, and then delivers kicks to Guevara’s chest. Guevara dodges the last one to his head and drops Danielson with a Spanish Fly. Guevara goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Guevara goes up top, but Danielson cuts him off. Danielson goes for a back-drop suplex, but Guevara lands on his feet and takes Danielson down. Danielson dodges moonsaults and locks Guevara in a cross-face submission, but Guevara gets his foot on the ropes. Danielson goes up top, but Guevara cuts him off and drops him with an avalanche Spanish Fly. Guevara goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out.

Guevara bits Danielson’s head and goes for the GTH, but Danielson rolls through and drops Guevara with a reverse-rana. Danielson delivers the running knee strike and delivers the stomps. Danielson locks Guevara in the triangle hold and delivers elbow strike, and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

—

Renee Paquette interviews Alex Abrahantes and Rey Fenix. They say that Penta El Zero Miedo will beat Jon Moxley to become a double champion, and then Fenix says anyone in Death Triangle can be a double champion. Abrahantes says Fenix should go after the All-Atlantic Championship, and then Christian Cage and Luchasaurus interrupt. Cage says Luchasaurus deserves a shot, and then Orange Cassidy interrupts and says let’s do it next week.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Jamie Hayter (w/Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Rebel) vs. Riho

They lock up and Hayter backs Riho into the corner. Hayter backs Riho into another corner and delivers a chop. Riho comes back, but Hayter shoves her down. Hayter slams Riho, but Riho comes back with an arm-drag. Hayter comes back with a shoulder tackle and goes for the cover, but Riho bridges out. Riho drops Hayter with a hurricanrana and runs the ropes, but Baker grabs her ankle. Riho low-bridges Hayter to the floor and goes up top. Riho drops Hayter with a cross-body and looks at Baker. Hayter comes back and slams Riho into the ring post, and then throws her into the barricade. Hayter slams Riho on the ring apron and gets her back into the ring. Hayter drops Riho with a snap suplex and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Hayter slams Riho again and goes for another cover, but Riho kicks out. Hayter chokes Riho with her knee a few times as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Riho dodges a lariat and runs the ropes. Hayter goes for a powerbomb, but Riho rolls through and delivers a stomp to Hayter. Riho delivers a knee strike in the corner and knocks Rebel to the floor. Riho trips Hayter into the ropes and goes for the Tiger Feint Kick. Hayter blocks in and delivers shots, but Riho comes back with a Northern Lights suplex. Riho goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. Riho goes up top and drops Hayter with a cross-body, but Hayter rolls through and delivers a brain buster. Hayter goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Riho comes back with elbow strikes and drops Hayter with a cross-body. Riho kicks Hayter in the face and drops her with a hurricanrana. Baker grabs Riho’s boot again, but she kicks Baker away. Riho charges, but Hayter catches her. Riho counters with a Code Red and goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. Riho goes for the diving stomp, but Hayter dodges it and delivers a back-breaker. Hayter goes for the ripcord lariat, but Riho dodges it and delivers a dragon suplex. Riho goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. Riho charges in the corner, but Hayter dodges it. Riho gets a quick roll-up for two, but then Hayter comes back with the ripcord lariat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

-After the match, the AEW Interim Women’s World Champion comes to the stage. She waves at Hayter and raises the title in the air. Hayter points back at her and they exchange words and stare each other down.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Eddie Kingston. Kingston says he is great and wonderful, and says he is having a blast after having a talk about his behavior with all of his friends. Kingston asks about Moxley, and says it will be tough for him tonight. Kingston says Moxley can get it done, and then tells everyone to leave him alone.

—

Darby Allin cuts a promo. He says he was down on himself and asked Sting to let him do things on his own for a while. He says Jay Lethal to bring his friend to Dynamite next week to tell him what his biggest weakness is. Lethal responds and says Allin is in for a rude awakening next week. Sonjay Dutt tells Allin to be careful what he asks for, because he is going to get it next week.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Matt Taven

-Angelo Parker and Matt Menard vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

-Madison Rayne vs. Tay Melo

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW All-Atlantic Championship – Three-Way Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix

-ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. a former ROH Champion

-Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

-Daddy Ass Birthday Celebration

-Renee Paquette sits down with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Saraya

—

Match #5 – AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes)

They get face-to-face and then lock up. Penta backs Moxley into the corner, but Moxley turns it around with a chop. Penta comes back and they exchange chops, and then exchange right hands. Moxley kicks Penta in the knee, but Penta goes for Made in Japan. Moxley blocks it and goes for Death Rider, but Penta blocks it. Penta dodges a Regal Knee and gets a roll-up for two. Moxley goes for the King Kong Lariat, but Penta dodges it and pie-faces Moxley. Moxley flips Penta off, but Penta delivers a thrust kick that sends Moxley to the floor. Penta dives onto Moxley as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Penta delivers a shot in the ring. Penta delivers a right hand in the corner and sends Moxley across. Penta charges, but Moxley kicks him in the face. Moxley suplexes Penta into the turnbuckles, and then delivers a few short-arm clotheslines in the corner. Moxley climbs up and delivers right hands to Penta, and then tears at his mask. Moxley delivers a high boot, but Penta comes back with a Slingblade. Penta goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Penta goes for Fear Factor, but Moxley counters out and delivers a cutter. Moxley delivers a sit-out pile driver and goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Moxley applies a cross-face submission, and then delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes. Moxley transitions into the Bulldog Choke, but Penta rolls through and delivers shots to Moxley’s back. Penta smacks Moxley in the ribs a few times and goes for the arm-breaker, but Moxley gets free and stomps on Penta’s face repeatedly. Penta comes back with more body shots and then delivers the arm-breaker. Penta goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out.

They go to the apron and exchange shots. Penta delivers a few enzuigiris and goes for a Destroyer off the ring steps, but Moxley counters and drops Penta with a DDT on the steps. Moxley gets Penta back into the ring and drops him with the King Kong Lariat. Moxley goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Moxley puts Penta up top and delivers a chop. Moxley climbs as well and delivers elbow strikes. Penta fights back with body shots, and then kicks Moxley’s knee. Penta stomps Moxley to the mat and delivers Fear Factor. Penta goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Penta comes off the ropes, but Moxley counters with a kick and delivers the Paradigm Shift. Moxley follows with the Death Rider and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

-After the match, The Firm hits the ring and attacks Moxley. They beat Moxley down as Hathaway makes his way to the ring. Security rushes the ring, but The Firm beat them down as well. Backstage, the Blackpook Combat Club’s locker room as been locked shut, and The Firm continues to beat Moxley down. Moxley tries to fight back, but Ethan Page drops him with a kick, and the beat down continues. MJF comes to the stage, but then walks backstage. MJF runs back out and shoves The Firm away and gets in Hathaway’s face. He tells Hathaway that he is fired, and then The Firm lays MJF out as well. The Firm beats MJF down, and Hathaway gets in a few stomps as well. Page drops MJF with the Ego’s Edge and MJF gets tossed to the floor. W Morrissey grabs MJF and they beat him down some more. Morrissey choke slams MJF through the timekeeper’s table. The Firm stand tall as the show comes to a close.