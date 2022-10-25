New Japan releases a statement on Karl Anderson and the NEVER Openweight Championship

New Japan has released a statement on Karl Anderson, the NEVER Openweight Championship and his original scheduled title defense against Hikuleo on November 5th at Battle Autumn in Osaka:

“Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Early morning Japan time on October 20, NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson posted a video on social media indicating that he would not be making his advertised commitment on November 5 in Osaka.

NJPW had announced Anderson’s match with Hikuleo for the NEVER Openweight Championship on October 4. Despite comments from Doc Gallows to the contrary in Anderson’s video, the booking was made through the appropriate channels, and with Anderson’s expressed approval.

However, after the match’s announcement, both Gallows and Anderson would appear on the October 10 edition of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” broadcast. This led to WWE announcing a match featuring both men for their Saudi Arabia event on November 5, in direct conflict with Anderson’s prior commitment.

NJPW has for the past several days attempted to negotiate with Anderson, but has not been met with a response. Should Anderson decide to renege on his scheduled championship match, he will be required to vacate the NEVER Openweight Championship and return the title belt to NJPW immediately.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling holds its champions to the highest standards of professionalism, and sincerely apologises to fans for any disappointment or inconvenience caused by this matter.”

I know I’ve said this on ever post about this, but man, we gave up GoD in Bullet Club and a Tama Tonga title run for two people who went back to WWE as soon as they called back.