FTR announced for AAA and NJPW events

FTR will be defending the AAA and NJPW tag team championships soon. They also currently hold the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

NJPW has announced FTR for the Battle Autumn event on 11/5 in Osaka, Japan. Their opponents have not been announced as of now. FTR has not defended the IWGP Tag Team Championship since retaining over Aussie Open at Royal Quest II on 10/1.

AAA Lucha Libre has announced that FTR will defend the AAA World Tag Team Championship on 12/28 at the Night Of Champions event in Acapulco, Mexico. Their opponents will be Dragon Lee and Dralistico. FTR last defended the AAA titles on the 4/6 AEW Dynamite episode over The Young Bucks. The last title defense at a AAA show was on 3/13 at the AAA Gira Aniversario show. They beat Dralistico and Dragon Lee that night as well.

FTR will be in action this Wednesday at AEW Dynamite. They are scheduled to wrestle Swerve In Our Glory to determine the next challengers for AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.