AAA issues statement on Laredo Kid’s emergency surgery

AAA has issued a statement following news of Laredo Kid’s emergency surgery. The promotion issued a statement on social media on Friday, as you can check out below.

The translation of the statement is, per PWInsider:

“At the end of our event Campeonato Showcenter on October 23, 2022, Laredo Kid was attended to by medical personnel upon presenting severe abdominal pain. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be looked at and to find a diagnosis.

After midnight on Monday, October 24, he underwent surgery with positive results.

He is currently stable and under medical supervision.

We will continue to provide updated information as we receive it from his doctors."












