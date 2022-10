Saturdaya’s Impact tapings in Las Vegas saw Joe Hendry defeat Brian Myers to capture the Impact Digital Media Championship.

This is the first Impact championship reign for Hendry. Myers began his first reign with the championship on 7/1 at Against All Odds, where he beat Rich Swann. Depending on when the match airs, Myers will have held this championship for at least 125 days.

The Hendry/Myers match should air on or around 11/3, 11/10, or 11/17.