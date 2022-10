“Why would I consider retiring? I’ve got a lot left to give to this business. I just signed a brand new deal a few weeks back. I never considered going any place else either. I’ll do it until my body literally can’t anymore.

This is my company. I’ve been here since the doors opened in AEW. I love this place. You’re going to be seeing a lot more of ‘The Ocho’ on your television.”

– Chris Jericho (via Sports Illustrated)