Halloween Havoc pre-show notes

– Below is the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff pre-show video, featuring McKenzie Mitchell with Sam Roberts and David LaGreca. Roberts is dressed like WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

– Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller at tonight’s Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event will be a Casket Match. Tonight’s pre-show featured a backstage “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” segment with hosts Quincy Elliott and Shotzi, along with Waller and Crews. The wheel landed on the Casket Match stipulation.

On a related note, the match between Alba Fyre and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will begin at a haunted trail, then end in the ring. Fyre challenged Rose to meet her at the trail to get the bout started, and Rose has accepted, as seen below.