Value of Chris Jericho’s AEW contract, Rebel on wrestling infrequently

Oct 21, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

– While specific figures haven’t been made available, Chris Jericho was previously on a $3 million/year deal with AEW and he got what was likely a “good raise” with his new deal, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Now, Jericho is working on the “biggest contract of his life”.

Rebel (not Reba) reveals why she don’t wrestle much anymore.

