Value of Chris Jericho’s AEW contract, Rebel on wrestling infrequently
– While specific figures haven’t been made available, Chris Jericho was previously on a $3 million/year deal with AEW and he got what was likely a “good raise” with his new deal, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Now, Jericho is working on the “biggest contract of his life”.
– Rebel (not Reba) reveals why she don’t wrestle much anymore.
As soon as I do , the online marks will shred me to pieces to the point of heavy depression & not want 2 live. That’s how vile online is, I feel sorry 4 female wrestlers that go thru this on a daily & viewed under a microscope. Remember, we are human 2 just trying live our dreams https://t.co/ZbrHguH6AM
— REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) October 21, 2022
I inspire people. #Rebel #AEW #style #SexAppeal #hair #makeup #face #body #clothes #look 📷: @kimberlasskick pic.twitter.com/Mc6lCDaz8Z
— REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) October 19, 2022