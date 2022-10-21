State Farm Arena removes Day 1 from schedule, replaced with live event on 12/27

The State Farm Arena has finally removed the WWE Day 1 premium live event from its schedule of events, days after news came out that the show was being canceled.

Instead, WWE will be holding a Holiday Tour Supershow non-televised live event at the same arena on Tuesday, December 27.

Those advertised to appear include Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, AJ Styles, The Usos, Liv Morgan, and others.

Tickets go on sale on October 28 at 10AM EST on Ticketmaster.com with prices starting from $20.

Day 1 survived just one year after it was supposed to be a yearly event. Football matches on December 31 and January 1 were said to be the main reason for the show to be canned.











