Shawn Michaels confirmed today during a media call that the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, 12/10.

It’s rumored that NXT Deadline will air from another venue that is not in Orlando but that has not been confirmed.

Saturday 12/10 is the same day as ROH Final Battle, which will air at a special start time of 4pm EST from Arlington, TX at the DFW Metroplex.