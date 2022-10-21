LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa

We go right to the ring and out first are The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. They hit the ring and pose as the fans cheer them on. We get a quick message from Bray Wyatt, saying he’s here before the announcers hype a face-off between Omos and Braun Strowman. Out next comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

The bell rings and they lock up, going at it against the ropes. They back off and lock back up, twisting each other by the arm. Sheamus takes control but Solo rocks him with a right hand. Sheamus takes it and nods at Solo. Sheamus strikes back. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Solo with a chop to the chest.

Sheamus drops Solo with a shoulder. Cole says Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns still has Zayn in charge of The Bloodline to keep Jey in check. Solo fights back and connects with a headbutt. Sheamus blocks a hip toss and levels Solo with a clothesline. Sheamus walks on Solo and keeps him down, then grounds him by the shoulder. Solo comes back and drops Sheamus with a spinning heel kick and Sami cheers him on. Sheamus knocks Solo to the apron.

Sheamus with a shot to the back while Solo is recovering on the apron. Solo blocks 10 Beats of The Bodhrán and keeps fighting. Solo sends Sheamus to the floor, then follows. Sheamus is down clutching his shoulder, sitting with his back against the steel ring steps. Solo charges in with the Umaga/Rikishi splash against the steps, leaving Sheamus laid out. The Bloodline celebrates at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Solo has Sheamus down in the corner, and he doesn’t look well. Solo charges in with another Umaga splash. Solo wastes some time preparing for another, but this time Sheamus leaps up and meets him with a corner out of the clothesline. Sami encourages Solo to shake it off. Sheamus with corner clotheslines and big forearms now.

Sheamaus goes for White Noise and hits it in the middle of the ring. Solo kicks out at 2. Sheamus is slow to go to the top and Solo cuts him off. Solo rocks Sheamus and climbs up for a super Samoan Drop. Sheamus still kicks out and The Bloodline can’t believe it. Sheamus fights off with elbows to the face to avoid the Spinning Solo. Solo charges but Sheamaus catches him with a one-arm powerslam. Sheamus with 10 Beats of The Bodhrán now while The Bloodline is forced to watch.

Sheamus delivers more than 10 Beats, and continues to club Solo while he’s down. Sheamus plays to the crowd now. Solo side-steps the Brogue Kick, then superkicks Sheamus. Sheamus comes right back with a jumping knee strike. Sami tries to interfere at one point but Holland pulls him off the apron. This leads to The Usos brawling at ringside with Holland and Butch. The Usos end up turning the announce table over on Holland and Butch, trapping them underneath.

Sheamus watches from the top rope, then nails a flying clothesline to the floor when The Usos turn around. Sheamus fights his way back in on Solo. Sami grabs Sheamus’ leg and the referee doesn’t see it. Sheamaus kicks Solo away but Solo kicks his injured arm. Solo then nails the Spinning Solo for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

– After the match, Solo stands tall as The Bloodline celebrates. Sheamus is tossed to the floor as The Bloodline continues the attack. Sami and Jimmy have steel chairs. Jey snatches the chair from Sami. Sheamaus is held down with his arm wrapped in a chair on the steel steps. Jey unloads on the chair and Sheamus’ arm with another chair until Sami finally calls him off. Fans boo while Sheamus yells out and clutches his forearm. Holland and Butch are still trapped under the announce table. Officials tell The Bloodline to leave the ringside area.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video looks back at last week how Rey Mysterio came to SmackDown last week, then won a Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. We see footage from earlier today with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci approaching Rey backstage. They taunt him and say he has no chance at beating GUNTHER. They say this will be the end of Rey. Rey says this is not the end of anything, actually this is a new beginning for him, and coming to SmackDown is just what he needed. Rey speaks some in Spanish and says he’s not looking for trouble but he doesn’t appreciate being disrespected. Rey asks if either of them have the balls to step in the ring with him tonight. Kaiser accepts and says he will make sure to replenish the disrespect.

– Cole says he hopes to have an update on Sheamus by the end of the night.

– Bray Wyatt is backstage now, pacing around. He says he didn’t get to finish what he was saying last week, but that’s OK because he will now. He used to say all the time how revenge is a confession of pain, and it still is, he still believes that, but he feels like confessing some things to the fans tonight, it could help, so here it goes. Wyatt confesses he has problems, everyone knows he has problems, he’s always had them, it’s not hard for people to see but there’s a few of them, like anger, sometimes it can take him to places he doesn’t want to be, last time it took him to a place he never should’ve come back from, but for whatever reason he did, getting chances most people won’t get, but he also confesses this time he was happy, he was content with just being left alone, OK with it being over. He wanted people to stop saying his name, to leave him the hell alone, but he confesses he’s really glad because he needs the fans, he needed all of them, to pull the spears from his ribs and lift him up. He goes on and says he’s thankful for that. Wyatt’s theme starts to crank up in the background now. Wyatt says someone told him he should do without, and he can now see what this person wants. He knows who you are, what you’re trying to do, what you want, but it won’t work. Wyatt confesses on this journey he will do horrible, horrible things, but he will not feel sorry for them. Wyatt is just a servant now, and he goes where The Circle takes him. Wyatt winks and smirks to end the segment.

– The Bloodline is backstage now. Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso are celebrating. Jey Uso gets onboard but Solo Sikoa seems a bit annoyed. Jey tells him to get hyped up with them. Sami praises Solo and says tonight he sent a message to Sheamus and the rest of the locker room, saying they shouldn’t mess with The Bloodline. Sami says their job here tonight is over. Jey says it’s just getting started because Logan Paul will be here tonight and they need to get him also, complete the mission. Sami says Roman Reigns was specific – do not engage with Paul at all tonight. Sami says Reigns is kinda right because the last thing they want is for Paul to think he’s in their heads. Sami says it wouldn’t be very Uce-y. Jimmy agrees w Sami. Jey hesitates and agrees, but then says he’s a hot head so we will just see what happens by the end of the night, to see what really happens. Jey walks off. Sami says Jey was serious, and Jimmy agrees.

Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville

We go back to the ring and out first comes Liv Morgan. Sonya Deville is out next.

The bell rings and they lock up and Deville takes it to the corner, then backs off. Liv charges but Deville puts her down and laughs. Liv rolls Deville up for 2. Deville drops her with a shoulder and taunts her. They run the ropes and trade counters. Liv with a dropkick for 2.

Liv takes it to Deville but she goes to the ropes and Liv is backed off. Liv sends Deville to the corner and shows off some. They trade counters. Deville with a big knee strike for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Deville keeps control and slams Liv face-first into the turnbuckles over and over. Deville has words with the referee. Deville slams Liv’s face into the turnbuckles again. Liv just laughs and smiles at her. Liv brawls out of the corner as fans cheer her on.

Liv with a kick to the head. Liv ends up on the apron but Deville knocks her off with a big boot. Liv laughs as she tries to get back to her feet from the floor. Deville looks on from the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Liv stuns Deville with a knee and an enziguri. Liv with a high knee in the corner. Liv looks to capitalize but Deville knocks her out of the air with a big knee. Liv kicks out at 2. Liv is launched into the turnbuckles and she goes down. Deville with stiff kicks while Liv is on her knees now. Deville charges again and Liv tells her to bring it. Liv flattens her with another kick for a 2 count.

Deville kneels down and grabs Liv, but Liv is just smiling at her. Deville smacks Liv around but she’s enjoying it. Liv gets up and yells at Deville, telling her to hit her again and bring it. Deville fights but Liv takes her down and delivers punches. Deville retreats to the floor but gets sent into the announce table, then back into the edge of the apron. Liv launches Deville into the barrier as the referee counts.

Liv slams Deville’s face into the steel ring steps over and over at the 8 count. The count continues and the match ends.

Double Count Out

– After the match, Liv smiles at the bell. Liv pulls a bunch of steel chairs from under the ring, tossing them into the ring. Fans want tables now. Deville returns to the ring while Liv starts gathering a bunch of chairs in the middle of the ring. Liv returns to the ring and rocks Deville in the corner, then takes her to the top. Liv with a big superplex on top of the chairs. Liv smiles while crawling to Deville. Liv gets down in Deville’s face as we go to replays.

