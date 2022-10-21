HHH to miss Smackdown due to COVID

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will not be at tonight’s SmackDown taping from Toledo due to his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Triple H remains in WWE’s COVID-19 protocol, and because of that he will miss another show tonight. He also missed Monday’s RAW.

As he did this past Monday, Triple H has been in constant communication with the WWE creative team and the producers heading into tonight’s SmackDown taping to ensure that everything meets his vision.

Triple H reportedly “feels fine” and is going through the proper steps required of him before returning to in-person work. It’s expected that he will return to TV next week, but exactly when depends on test results.