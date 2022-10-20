WWE Network moving to Disney+ in Philippines next month

A press release announcing the launch of Disney+ in the Philippines revealed that WWE will be part of the streaming service when it launches on November 17.

The Walt Disney Company (Southeast Asia) Ltd. made the announcement earlier today and will also include content from Star.

“Premium live events and video-on-demand from World Wrestling Entertainment” is listed in the press release which means the WWE Network will port to Disney+ in the region just like Peacock has it in the United States.

The price will be P159, or equivalent to $2.75 in the United States per month for a mobile plan or P369, the equivalent of $6.50, for a premium plan.

WWE has a similar agreement with Disney for the Network in Indonesia.