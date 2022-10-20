NXT Halloween Havoc pre-show news

The thirty-minute WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff pre-show will air this Saturday night at 7:30pm ET, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The Halloween Havoc Kickoff will be hosted by McKenzie Mitchell and Sam Roberts. Busted Open Radio’s David LaGreca has revealed that he will join them on the pre-show.

The main Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event will begin at 8pm ET, airing live on Peacock and the WWE Network. We will have live coverage on Saturday, beginning with the Kickoff.