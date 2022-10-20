Konnan on Santana and Ortiz: “It breaks my heart”

In the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 (via Wrestlingnews.co), Konnan gave his thoughts on the split between Santana and Ortiz, who are reportedly not on good terms. Konnan was the one that broke the news about their relationship over the summer. Here are highlights:

On rumors of heat with him and Sheamus:

“I remember specifically what happened. We were in Nashville and WWE happened to be in Nashville that day. Jeff had this big party at some fu**ing private bar, which is very sweet, and he invited all his WWE friends. I remember Braun Strowman, and OC, and Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus was there. Sheamus was talking to Rey. Rey goes, ‘Do you know my boy Konnan?’ He turned around and said, ‘Oh, yea, he’s always burying me. What do you have against me?’ I go, ‘Well, I don’t even know you. It’s nothing personal. It’s your work rate. I don’t like your matches. Don’t take it personal. That’s just my opinion. What do you care what I think?’ He just turned around and ignored me, and then later on in the night, he did come up to me and he goes, ‘Hey man. I’m sorry if I got out of line and sh*t.’ I said, ‘It’s all good’, but he did ask me about it. But bro, I mean that Sheamus and this Sheamus are two different people. This guy right now is super, super, super over and the people love him.”

On trying to get Hulk Hogan for AAA Triplemania in 2007:

“We reached out to Hogan because we wanted him to main event TripleMania. We did offer him six figures, and at the last second, something came up. I don’t remember what it was and he couldn’t make it.”

On Santana and Ortiz:

“It breaks my heart because I spent a lot of time with them and I’ve said before that they’re like my sons. I heard it almost got physical with Santana and Kingston over this. It’s not a good look, bro. I really hate seeing that these two guys who could have gone to WWE and really fu**ing blown up, that they separated. I can see Santana when his contract is up, leaving. Ortiz is very chill and laid back. Santana is more of a hot head. Ortiz’s was like, ‘Hey, they ain’t doing sh*t with us’, and Santana’s like, ‘They ain’t doing sh*t with us’, and he’s right. Ortiz is more like ‘We’re getting paid and are taken care of’, and he was comfortable in his role and Santana wants more.”

On Zelina Vega with Legado del Fantasma: “I do like Zelina with them. I don’t think they need Zelina because Fantasma speaks perfect English, not perfect, but he speaks very good English, and I don’t think they need Zelina, but she’s a definite upgrade over the girl they had before.”