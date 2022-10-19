AEW returning to The Forum in Inglewood in January

AEW will be returning to Inglewood, California for Dynamite and Rampage at The Kia Forum on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

The company visited the state of California for the first time in June with a sold-out Dynamite in the same location for the post-Double or Nothing broadcast.

The Kia Forum has been traditionally a very hard place to sell but AEW had zero problems in selling out the arena when tickets went on sale.

Tickets for this episode of Dynamite will go on sale on October 28 at 10AM PST on Ticketmaster.com.