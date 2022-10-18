Bayley vs. Belair on next week’s Raw

The first match has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley next Monday. This will be a non-title match, but could lead to another title shot for Bayley.

Belair has feuded with Damage CTRL since they returned to WWE and formed their faction at SummerSlam on July 30. Bayley got her first shot at Belair’s title earlier this month at WWE Extreme Rules, but Belair won the Ladder Match to retain. Last night’s RAW saw WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeat Belair and Candice LeRae in a non-title match, while Bayley was on commentary. The finish saw Bayley grab a kendo stick from under the ring but before she could use it, Belair attacked her from behind. Belair then tackled Bayley over the announce table, but the match was ending at that point with SKY and Kai hitting a double team powerbomb to LeRae for the pin. There was a later backstage segment with Byron Saxton asking Damage CTRL about what’s next for them. They talked about continuing to dominate the division, and took credit for Asuka and Alexa Bliss being out. Bayley said Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez stand no chance in the title match with SKY and Kai on this week’s SmackDown and said as far as she goes, she’s over what Belair did last night, and over what happened at Extreme Rules because Belair did not pin her. Bayley then said she’s not letting Belair off that easy, so next week she will show Belair what it’s like when she is back in control.

WWE then announced Belair vs. Bayley for next week with no mention of it being a title shot.