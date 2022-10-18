10/18/22 AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Cincinnati, Ohio.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Orange Cassidy

Beretta and PAC start the match, but PAC immediately kicks Cassidy to the floor. Beretta gets a roll-up for two, and then drops PAC with a clothesline. Fenix tags in, delivers a shot to Beretta, and then Taylor tags in. The Lucha Brothers double-team Beretta in the corner, and then do the same to Taylor. Fenix connects with a senton to Taylor and goes for the cover, but Taylor kicks out. Fenix clotheslines and chops Beretta in the corner, and then gets on the ropes, but Taylor cuts him off. Best Friends slam Fenix to the mat, and then Cassidy joins them in the ring. They triple-team Fenix, but PAC and Penta make the save. Death Triangle sends them to the outside, and then drops them with a triple dive over the ropes. PAC rolls Cassidy back into the ring and chokes him with his knee on his throat. PAC kicks Cassidy in the head and chokes him again. Fenix tags in now, and Death Tringle deliver a triple-dropkick to Cassidy. Fenix takes Cassidy to the corner and delivers a chop as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, PAC kicks Cassidy in the midsection a few times. PAC goes for a brain buster, but Cassidy counters with Stundog Millionaire. Penta comes in with a Slingblade to Cassidy, and then Taylor drops Penta. Fenix drops Taylor, and then Beretta drops Fenix with a spinning DDT. PAC delivers a knee to Beretta’s midsection, but The Lucha Brothers double superkick Beretta. PAC comes back and Death Triangle triple-team Cassidy. Death Triangle continues to triple-team Cassidy, and then PAC drops him with a German suplex. PAC bridges into the cover, but Best Friends break it up. Taylor slams Fenix into the ring post as Beretta drops Penta on the floor. PAC goes for the Black Arrow on Cassidy, but Best Friends come in and drop him with the Soul Food/half-and-half combination. Penta comes back in, but Best Friends drop him with two pile-drivers and then hug Cassidy. Best Friends and Cassidy drop Penta with the assisted splash and Cassidy goes for the cover, but PAC breaks it up. PAC drags Penta to the corner and tags in, and then grabs the ring bell hammer. Fenix stops him from using it and takes it away from him.

Cassidy rolls PAC up, but PAC kicks out at two. PAC dodges the Orange Punch and drops Cassidy with a German suplex, but Cassidy comes right back with the Orange Punch. Beretta and Penta are legal, and then Best Friends drop Penta with Strong Zero. Beretta goes for the cover, but Fenix breaks it up. Fenix drops Best Friends with a double cutter and officially tags in. Fenix kicks Beretta in the face and then drops him with a sit-out brain buster and gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle

-After the match, Fenix and PAC argue a bit, but Abrahantes calms them down and hands them the title belts.

—

The video package airs for the AEW World Championship Match later tonight, which will see Jon Moxley defend the title against Adam Page.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, and Rebel. Baker says she and Hayter are disgusted that one of them AEW Women’s World Champion, but one of them will be by the end of 2022. Hayter says Toni Time is over.

—

Match #2 – AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

They lock up and Shida backs Storm into the corner. Storm gets free and applies a side-headlock. Storm drops Shida to the match, but Shida turns it into a body scissors. Storm counters right back into the side-headlock, but Shida gets free and sends her off the ropes. Storm drops Shida with a shoulder tackle, but Shida comes back with a dropkick. Shida goes for a knee strike over the ropes, but Storm knocks Shida down on the apron. Storm knocks Shida to the floor with a Hip Attack through the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shida drops Storm with a hurricanrana in the ring. Shida delivers a knee strike to the face and climbs in the corner. Shida delivers right hands and sends Storm away, and then drops her with a missile dropkick. Shida goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Storm comes back with a forearm, and then they exchange shots. Storm delivers a headbutt, but Shida comes back with an enzuigiri. Shida goes up top, but Storm cuts her off with a chop. Storm sets up for an avalanche Storm Zero, but Shida counters and slams Storm to the mat. Shida goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Shida goes for the Falcon Arrow, but Storm counters and dodges a kick to the head. Storm drops Shida with a German suplex and connects with the Hip Attack in the corner. Storm comes off the ropes, but Shida catches her and slams her to the mat. Shida goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Storm comes back with a headbutt, and then they exchange roll-ups. Shida goes for the Katana knee strike, but Storm drops her with a German suplex and gets a two count. Storm delivers another German suplex, and then delivers Storm Zero for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Interim Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

-After the match, Jamie Hayter and Rebel come from the crowd and beat down Storm. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.’s music hits, and she comes to the ring. Before Baker enters the ring, Saraya’s music hits and she charges at Baker and takes her down. They exchange shots on the outside as Rebel hits Storm with her crutch in the ring. Saraya and Baker fight into the crowd, and then Riho’s music hits and she comes to the ring to make the save for Storm. Riho dropkicks Rebel, and then low-bridges Hayter to the outside. Riho takes Hayter out with a cross-body from the top rope, and then checks on Storm. Storm and Riho share a hug and leave the ring together.

—

A video package airs for the feud between War-Joe and The Kingdom.

—

Renee Paquette interviews FTR. She says FTR has had a great 2022 and asks them when they plan on expanding their collection of titles. Dax Harwood says they go way back and perhaps 2023 is a good time to expand, but they have a huge target on their backs. Harwood says target or not, they want the fourth set of belts, and the AEW World Tag Team Championship is their goal. Cash Wheeler says they have to have those titles or they can’t live with themselves. He says they are the number one contenders, but Swerve in Our Glory interrupt. Swerve Strickland says they have been contenders for months, and they wait until now to want the shot, and then Keith Lee says they deserve the match first. Harwood challenges them to a match next week with the winners being the number one contenders, and Lee accepts.

—

Alex Marvez interviews Darby Allin and Jay Lethal. Lethal said he agreed to no physicality tonight because he wants to ask for a rematch. Allin says he won two weeks ago, but he accepts, and he will beat Lethal again and again and again. Sonjay Dutt steps in and says they know what Allin’s weakness is now, and he insults him, and then they all send Marvez away and start brawling. Lethal and Dutt beat Allin down and slam him into a garage door. They lower the door onto Allin and stomp away on him, and then Lethal locks Allin in the Figure Four as he is still trapped under the door.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews William Regal in the ring, but before Regal can say anything MJF interrupts. Schiavone leaves the ring and Regal grabs his brass knucks. MJF says Regal can put them away because he is here to tell a story. MJF tells a story of his wrestling training, and says he got an opportunity to be an extra in WWE. MJF says he and all of the other extras were spoken to by Regal and then Regal had them go through tryout matches. MJF says Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, Adam Pearce, and Regal watched the matches, and says he knew he was fighting for his life. MJF says Regal pulled him away from the group and gave him three minutes to sell himself to Regal, and he did it. MJF says Regal told him he would get him a job that day, but then found out MJF was 19 and told him he was too young. MJF says his heart stopped, but then Regal told him a list of guys who he put his name on. MJF says Regal told him to work his ass off and then send him one match and one promo each month. MJF says he did it for two months, and then he got an email back from Regal telling him to only send his stuff when he became one of the best in the world. MJF says Regal squashed his dream and says that email wanted to make him end it all. MJF says he came back, and then Regal turned into a sad, bitter, old man who got fired. MJF says Regal snuck into his company and sticks to wrestlers who are better than Regal ever was. MJF says he is now a generational talent and who Regal’s former employer would kill people to have on their roster. MJF says he reads Regal’s email now when he needs a laugh, because Regal is nothing more than a joke to him now. MJF says he is about to become the AEW World Champion, because he is better than Regal, and Regal knows it.

Regal responds and says he was having to fight grown men when he was 16 to get into the industry. Regal says he wasn’t casting MJF aside, but he wanted to light a fire under him because he saw something in him. Regal says if an email is all it took for MJF to get here, then he’s had it easy. Regal says he always told MJF he needed to get better on the microphone, but he always saw he was a great wrestler. Regal says he was picking on Tony Schiavone before MJF was even born, but you never lay your hands on someone like Schiavone. Regal says MJF has disappointed him, but he hasn’t done anything to prove himself to him yet. Regal says MJF hires people to do his work, and uses a ring to knock people out. Regal says he used brass knucks because he just enjoyed hitting people with them. Regal tells MJF to do it right, and to beat everyone in front of him to get to that place. Regal says if MJF wants to beat the devil up, then show the world right now. Regal turns his back on MJF and tells him to prove to the world. MJF doesn’t strike Regal, and then Regal turns back around and says MJF still has a lot to prove. Regal drops his mic and leaves the ring.

—

A video package airs for the ROH World Championship Match, which will see Chris Jericho defend the title against Dalton Castle.

—

Renee Paquette interviews The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. Gunn welcomes her to AEW and brings up Mark Sterling trying to take away scissoring from them. The Acclaimed says they will take on Josh Woods and Tony Nese in a Title vs. Trademark match this Friday on Rampage.

—

Earlier today, Renee Paquette interviews Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta. Danielson says it is never fun to lose a match, especially to Chris Jericho and for the ROH World Championship, and it was a big deal to him. Danielson says he had a lot of high hopes for Daniel Garcia, because he thinks he can surpass him as a technical wrestler. Yuta smirks at Danielson’s response and asks Danielson how he was surprised at what happened last week. Yuta says Garcia was just using Danielson to get what he wanted, and then says the Blackpool Combat Club means something to him, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley, but it clearly doesn’t mean anything to Danielson. Yuta gets up and walks away before Danielson can respond.

—

Ian Riccaboni joins the commentary team for the next match.

—

Match #3 – ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) (w/Jake Hager) vs. Dalton Castle (w/The Boys)

Jericho extends his hand for the Code of Honor, but Castle digs in his trucks and then flips him off. Jericho delivers shots to Castle and sends him to the floor, but Castle comes back in and drops Jericho with a few shots. Castle drops Jericho with a few gut-wrench suplexes and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Castle throws The Boys onto Hager on the outside and goes after Jericho again as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho chops Castle a few times in the corner, but Castle counters with his own chops. Castle delivers a knee strike and sends Jericho across the ring. Castle charges, but Jericho ducks and Castle crashes to the floor. Jericho goes up top, but Castle cuts him off and drops him with a knee strike that sends Jericho to the floor. Castle dives through the ropes and sends Jericho into the barricade. Castle follows with a hurricanrana, and then The Boys attacks Hager. Back in the ring, Jericho and Castle hit simultaneous cross-bodies, and then The Boys continue to beat Hager down and steal his hat. Hager gets pissed and flattens all of The Boys and takes his hat back. Castle kicks Hager in the face, but Jericho rolls him up for a two count. Jericho goes for the Walls of Jericho, but Castle counters and locks in the body-scissors/rear choke hold. Jericho fights out with right hands, and then locks Castle in the Walls. Castle makes it to the ropes and Jericho argues with the referee. Castle delivers a shot and gets Jericho down, and then gets a two count. They exchange shots and fight to their feet.

Jericho knocks Castle down and goes to the ropes, but Castle catches him and drops him with a German suplex. Castle goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho fights back and goes for the Codebreaker, but Castle hits the Bang-a-Rang. Castle goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Castle picks Jericho up, but Jericho comes back and hits the Judas Effect for the pin fall.

Winner and still ROH World Champion: Chris Jericho

-After the match, Jericho and Hager leave the ring, and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society join them on the stage. Jericho says he was going to desecrate the legacy of Ring of Honor, and he is doing it. They go after Riccaboni at the announce table now, and then Jerry Lynn comes out and takes the title from Jericho before he can hit Riccaboni with it. Jericho attacks Lynn and pile drives him on the belt.

—

A video package airs for the ongoing feud between Christian Cage and Luchsaurus, and Jack Perry.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship – Title vs. Trademark Match: The Acclaimed (c) vs. The Varsity Athletes (TM)

-FTW Championship Match: Hook (c) vs. Ari Daivari

-10 vs. Rush

-Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-#1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Match: FTR vs. Swerve in Our Glory

-Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

-Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

-Jamie Hayter vs. Riho

—

Renee Paquette is with Jade Cargill and The Baddies. Cargill asks them where her title is, and they say they haven’t found it, but they know that Nyla Rose will be in Jacksonville this Friday. Cargill says she will be there, too. Cargill tells Tony Khan to get her belt back, or she will hi-jack the entire show.

—

William Regal joins the commentary team for the main event.

—

Match #4 – AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Page