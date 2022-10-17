WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s live post-Extreme Rules edition of the WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.274 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up 1.38% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.243 million viewers for the Extreme Rules go-home show and season premiere.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with the previous week’s 0.54 rating, and the week before that. This past week’s 0.54 key demo rating represents 704,000 18-49 viewers, which is even with the 704,000 18-49 viewers that the two previous week’s 0.54 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking, and the twelve weeks before that. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, up from the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 25-54 demo, up from the previous week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, which is even with the two previous week’s #7 ranking. While SmackDown topped the night on network TV in the key demographic, Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night in viewership with 6.059 million viewers, also drawing a 0.43 key demo rating.

Friday’s SmackDown drew the fifth-highest total audience of the year so far, and is tied with three other episodes for the ninth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. Sports competition from Friday included three MLB Division Series games on FS1, FOX Deportes and TBS, plus College Football on ESPN, and two NBA Pre-season games on ESPN 2 and NBA-TV. Friday’s viewership was up 1.38% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was even with the previous week’s episode.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 162.59% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 125% from the same week in 2021. However, it’s important to note that the 2021 episode was a FS1 airing on cable so the numbers are off. The 2021 show was also the Supersized SmackDown on FS1.

The MLB NL Division Series game between the Padres and the Dodgers on FS1 topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.07 key demo rating. The Padres vs. Dodgers game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.074 million viewers.

Friday’s post-Extreme Rules edition of SmackDown aired live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – fallout from Extreme Rules, Roxanne Perez appearing to pick opponent for Cora Jade on this week’s WWE NXT, LA Knight vs. mån.sôör, Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn, Sheamus vs. Ricochet vs. Karrion Kross vs. Solo Sikoa to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER (Rey Mysterio replaced Kross), plus the blue brand return of Bray Wyatt, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2022 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 2.271 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 14 Episode: 2.174 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 2.255 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 2.151 million viewers with a rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 11 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 2.173 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 25 Episode: 2.114 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 4 Episode: 2.261 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 2.226 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 2.147 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 25 Episode: 2.180 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 2.359 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania SmackDown episode)

April 8 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 15 Episode: 2.142 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 1.952 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 1.953 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 1.998 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 1.893 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 20 Episode: 2.031 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 1.878 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 1.914 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 17 Episode: 2.389 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 2.142 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 2.129 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode)

July 15 Episode: 2.077 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 2.193 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 2.093 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 12 Episode: 1.927 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 2.084 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (1200th episode)

August 26 Episode: 1.990 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2 Episode: 2.077 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 9 Episode: 2.367 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Clash at The Castle episode)

September 16 Episode: 2.212 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 2.535 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 30 Episode: 2.207 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 2.243 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season Premiere)

October 14 Episode: 2.274 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Extreme Rules episode)

2021 Viewership Average: 2.050 million viewers per episode (2,082,154 without Best Of episode)

2021 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.54 rating per episode (0.55 without Best Of episode)

2021 FOX Viewership Average: 2.127 million viewers per episode

2021 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.56 rating per episode

2021 FS1 Viewership Average: 758,667 viewers per episode (includes Best Of episode; 949,000 without it)

2021 FS1 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.20 rating per episode (includes Best Of episode; 0.27 without it)

2020 Viewership Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Viewership Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Viewership Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode