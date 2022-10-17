HHH reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

PWInsider reports that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will miss tonight’s RAW from Oklahoma City as he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Triple H is said to be feeling well and in good spirits, but he will be away from his in-person WWE duties until he has cleared the company’s current protocol. He has been in contact with WWE producers and writers, and feels good about the creative heading into tonight’s RAW.

The hope is that Triple H will be back to in-person work as soon as possible following a negative COVID-19 test. There’s no word yet on if that means he will return at Friday’s SmackDown from Toledo, or next Monday’s RAW from Charlotte.











