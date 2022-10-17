Bobby Lashley talks storyline pitch he made to Vince McMahon

Bobby Lashley recently appeared on Sam Roberts’ NotSam Wrestling Show and revealed a storyline idea he pitched to Vince McMahon in the last year or two. He said:

“I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, ‘I want to do this character.’ He said, ‘What is it?’ I said, ‘If I get beat one time, I want to go into this severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat and be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that’s on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch this transition back to me.’ And he said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can do it.'”