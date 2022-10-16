Jade Cargill calls out Saraya, Kurt Angle attends the Steelers game

– AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill took to Twitter today to call out the division’s latest acquisition, Saraya. The Baddies writes, “Looks impressive? You know how the saying goes. Looks can kill. Maybe we should get in the ring so i can get you familiar with my wrestling style, hmm @Saraya.”

Looks impressive? You know how the saying goes. Looks can kill. Maybe we should get in the ring so i can get you familiar with my wrestling style, hmm? https://t.co/1P5A7p4ifs pic.twitter.com/pfot2KYt4b — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 16, 2022

– Kurt Angle is in the house for today’s Steelers vs. Bucs NFL game today….

My son Joseph and I led the incredible Pittsburgh Steelers Fans with the terrible towel twirl today, to promote cancer awareness. Go Steelers!! We’re gonna beat the @Buccaneers today!!!! #cancerawareness @steelers pic.twitter.com/JyUhZglwoC — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 16, 2022











