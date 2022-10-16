Jade Cargill calls out Saraya, Kurt Angle attends the Steelers game

Oct 16, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill took to Twitter today to call out the division’s latest acquisition, Saraya. The Baddies writes, “Looks impressive? You know how the saying goes. Looks can kill. Maybe we should get in the ring so i can get you familiar with my wrestling style, hmm @Saraya.”

Kurt Angle is in the house for today’s Steelers vs. Bucs NFL game today….






