Dakota Kai on how her WWE return came together

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Dakota Kai discussed which NXT star she’d like to join Damage CTRL, how her WWE return came together, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Dakota Kai on which NXT star she’d like to join Damage CTRL:

“Alba Fyre. I think she would be such a good addition. She is so ruthless and reckless, and I’ve known her a very long time. I think she’d be such a great addition to Damage CTRL. She’d bring a lot to us as a group and help us sort of evolve a little bit more and take that next step. I think she’d be awesome.”

On how her WWE return came together:

“[Triple H] wasn’t in that role a week quite, so that’s when I got the call from him. It’s very strange because obviously, I wasn’t taking bookings. I was just chilling doing my streaming thing, just taking time for me. Bayley texted me on Thursday and was just out of the blue. I mean, we talk, we text a lot, but this question was out of the blue and she’s like, ‘Hey, out of curiosity, are you talking to anyone right now in terms of companies or anything like that?’ I said, ‘Well, kind of but, why do you ask, what is this question?’ She said that in a last-ditch attempt for this idea that she had of a group, she said she texted Hunter and kind of gave it like one last push before she, not gave up on it, but just went on to something else when she returned. I said, ‘I’m not with the company, but you can.’

“I guess I didn’t know if that would be a thing that he would even look to contact me about. But sure enough, she texted him about the idea that we had. We’d filmed a bunch of like videos and taken some photos and she sent him the idea, and his first response after that was just like, ‘What’s Dakota doing?’ which is very weird. I was a little bit dumbfounded because I’ve never looked at myself as “the guy.” My role within the company was always as somebody to help elevate or someone to tell a story. I’ve never considered myself to be like a top guy. So, the fact that I was on his mind in terms of that idea, and the fact that I was the first to call back after he got in control of the company, I was shocked.”











