Bischoff lost all respect for HBK after Summerslam 2005 fiasco

At SummerSlam 2005 generations clashed as Shawn Michaels went one on one with Hulk Hogan. What could have been one of the most talked about matches of all time became just that but not for the reasons many in the company might have hoped.

In a display more akin to 1997 Shawn Michaels, the Heartbreak Kid oversold all of Hogan’s offense, throwing himself around and even out of the ring in a ridiculous, over-the-top display. In the end, as is often the case in his bouts, Hulk Hogan picked up the win.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW boss and friend of Hogan’s Eric Bischoff discussed his thoughts on Michaels’ display and says he lost all respect for him:

“I lost all respect for Shawn Michaels. It was pretty clear. There was an issue between Hulk and Shawn Michaels. There was a lack of respect, I think, there, perhaps some jealousy on Shawn’s part that, ‘Here’s this Hulk Hogan. He’s still here. He’s still the guy.’ I don’t know. I wasn’t close to Shawn at that point.”

Bischoff then gave his take on Hogan’s own thoughts on what happened and says The Hulkster was very disappointed:

“He knew what was going on. He knew he was being embarrassed out there by Shawn and he knew it was intentional. He wasn’t angry. I even remember seeing him after the match because I went right to him. I don’t wanna say feelings were hurt – that’s not the right way to say it. I think he was just extremely disappointed because he knew it sucked.”











