A redhead Sasha Banks walks the runway at Los Angeles Fashion Week

Former multi-time champion Sasha Banks continued her career in modeling, this time walking the runway during Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Banks wore Carmen Steffens at The Majestic Downtown two days ago on October 13 and yesterday, Banks also modeled for Diva Fashion Couture. She channeled Becky Lynch by coloring her hair orange for the two occasions.

Addressing the change in her color, Banks posted a GIF of Paramore with the lyrics from one of their songs writing, “Ain’t it fun now you’re one of us!”

Banks has not been seen on WWE television since mid-May when she and Naomi walked out of the company over creative differences.

