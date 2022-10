The Rock recently appeared on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet” and said the following when asked about the recent WWE management shakeups following Vince McMahon’s retirement-

“What an interesting shift that the company has gone through this year. Unexpected in many ways, but when the unexpectations happen in that kind of way, that form or fashion, especially in that business, you gotta have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have.”